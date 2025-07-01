Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $242.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $245.08. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.90.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.10.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 152,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 460,378 shares of company stock valued at $103,915,994. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

