Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,855,000. Defined Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 141,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 94,206 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 363,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 58,478 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,000.

Shares of JVAL opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $557.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

