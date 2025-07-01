Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group stock opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.58. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $172.43.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAVA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $364,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 236,345 shares in the company, valued at $17,763,690.20. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 31,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $2,394,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 792,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,550,620.88. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,027. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

