Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

