Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $535.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $462.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,616.02. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EME shares. UBS Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group upgraded EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.