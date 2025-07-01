Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $288,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,948,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.33.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

