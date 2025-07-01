Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $731.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $670.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,848. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $789.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

