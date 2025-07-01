Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,217 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,437 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,934 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,001 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $43.90.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

