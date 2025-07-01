Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000.

BBSC stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $549.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.75 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

