Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,968 Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,793,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 914,820 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 151,209 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:CAG opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.14.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.