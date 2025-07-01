Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 356 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $6,827,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $807,383.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,759.96. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,548 shares of company stock valued at $14,367,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.2%

Iron Mountain stock opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.15. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 765.85%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

