Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 437 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,824,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6,536.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,745,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,395,000 after buying an additional 3,689,020 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,243,000 after acquiring an additional 932,713 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,050,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 889,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.