Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 651 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockingstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average is $73.53. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $80.97.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $1.0762 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.