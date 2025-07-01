Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $331,542.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,984.48. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $606,075.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,309.05. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,062. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:ARW opened at $127.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.40%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

