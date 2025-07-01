Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $771,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 485,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,873,424.40. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $1,026,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,864. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,607,528 shares of company stock valued at $201,688,571. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $132.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.35. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.23.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

