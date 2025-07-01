Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at $447,712,890.52. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $35,682,228 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $176.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

