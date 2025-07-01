Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,309 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 3,526,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,477 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,281,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,877,000 after purchasing an additional 845,098 shares during the last quarter. Helix Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $6,405,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,719,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 699,339 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,106,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PDM opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Piedmont Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sherry L. Rexroad bought 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,257.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 16,850 shares in the company, valued at $100,257.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Piedmont Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

