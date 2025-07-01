Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 57,837 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Santander initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

