Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) EVP Sells $825,566.55 in Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $825,566.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,895. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael William Metcalf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, Michael William Metcalf sold 2,533 shares of Powell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $506,726.65.

On Monday, June 16th, Michael William Metcalf sold 200 shares of Powell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $210.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.50. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.98.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

