PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.79.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 22.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

