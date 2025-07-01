PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CEO Stefan Larsson Acquires 15,645 Shares of Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) CEO Stefan Larsson bought 15,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,476.96. This represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PVH Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of PVH stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.11. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $113.47.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.12%.

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PVH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in PVH by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PVH by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144,260 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PVH by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.