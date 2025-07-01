Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Qorvo worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Qorvo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,429,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,473.73. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 146.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $869.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.21.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

