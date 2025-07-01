Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,970 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

