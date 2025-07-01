Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GXO Logistics (GXO)

GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/30/2025 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2025 – GXO Logistics had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.
- 6/23/2025 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/20/2025 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
NYSE:GXO opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
