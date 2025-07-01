Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GXO Logistics (GXO)

GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/30/2025 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2025 – GXO Logistics had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

6/23/2025 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2025 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get GXO Logistics Inc alerts:

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 72.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.