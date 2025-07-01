Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.68.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $246.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.05 and a 200 day moving average of $232.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.82 and a 12 month high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

