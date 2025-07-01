Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Increased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,590,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,740,083,000 after purchasing an additional 144,719 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,262,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,855,000 after buying an additional 218,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,836,000 after buying an additional 499,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,045,000 after buying an additional 57,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $553,039,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG opened at $246.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.82 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.73. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.68.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

