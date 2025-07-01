Reviewing Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Hamilton Insurance Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International General Insurance has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of International General Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group 13.28% 12.41% 3.72% International General Insurance 23.16% 19.54% 6.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and International General Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hamilton Insurance Group and International General Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 International General Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.62%. International General Insurance has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.14%. Given International General Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than Hamilton Insurance Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and International General Insurance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group $2.33 billion 0.94 $400.43 million $3.03 7.13 International General Insurance $539.00 million 2.01 $135.15 million $2.72 8.83

Hamilton Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than International General Insurance. Hamilton Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International General Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

International General Insurance beats Hamilton Insurance Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

