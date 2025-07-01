Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 133,275 Shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1,162.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,275 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Murphy Oil worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Murphy Oil by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MUR shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Murphy Oil Corporation has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 13.47%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

