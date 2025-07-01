Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,125 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of ADMA Biologics worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,198,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,109,000 after acquiring an additional 80,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,065,000 after purchasing an additional 643,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,769,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,654,000 after purchasing an additional 102,692 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,342,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 435,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 478,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,190,314.14. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $3,941,719.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,559.20. This trade represents a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,621 shares of company stock worth $9,644,269. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 0.3%

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

