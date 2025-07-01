Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 607,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,643 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 525.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Costamare Stock Down 1.2%

Costamare stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $17.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $440.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.14 million. Costamare had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Costamare Company Profile

