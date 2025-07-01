Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $970.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.48. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $36.18.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.48 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,674.70. This trade represents a 10.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.