Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,209 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. National Fuel Gas Company has a one year low of $53.98 and a one year high of $86.45.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 479.07%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

