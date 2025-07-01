Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 1,490 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 127,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SW. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Insider Transactions at Smurfit Westrock

In related news, Director Irial Finan bought 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 54,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. The trade was a 38.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 140.98%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.