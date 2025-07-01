Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 253,569 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 968.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,569 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.08% of Ennis worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ennis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ennis

In other news, Director Michael J. Schaefer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $35,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,141.42. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,873 shares of company stock worth $357,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of EBF opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $473.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ennis had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

About Ennis

Free Report

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Further Reading

