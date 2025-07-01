Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 2,803 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average of $82.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $109,220.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 221,093 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,831.18. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.