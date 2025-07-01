Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 46,610 Shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,493 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,610 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Buenaventura Mining were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,332,263 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,879 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 810.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,635,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after buying an additional 2,345,676 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Buenaventura Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $25,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 405,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP grew its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,658,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 430,960 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Buenaventura Mining Stock Performance

Shares of BVN stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Buenaventura Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a $0.2922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Buenaventura Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Buenaventura Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

About Buenaventura Mining

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

