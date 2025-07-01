Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 48,531 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,515 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,826,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $150,444,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759,871 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,048,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 17,435,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,235 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Huntington Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $49,793.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,281.50. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,375 shares of company stock worth $3,049,277. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.