Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 6,459 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,930,000 after buying an additional 908,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,089,000 after acquiring an additional 730,408 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,548,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,214,000 after acquiring an additional 473,909 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,474,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,138,000 after purchasing an additional 318,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31,181.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,970,000 after purchasing an additional 268,785 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $331,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,984.48. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $606,075.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,309.05. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,062. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $127.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.50 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.67.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Arrow Electronics's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

