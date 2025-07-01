Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,007 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in monday.com by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of monday.com by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubicon Global Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $314.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.81. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $188.01 and a 1-year high of $342.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 111.43 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 price target on monday.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.09.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

