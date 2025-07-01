Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,182 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. This trade represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.87.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

