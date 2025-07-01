Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 36,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,038.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $256.32 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.15.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $278.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.71.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

