Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,835,000 after buying an additional 872,060 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,716,000 after acquiring an additional 87,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $12,075,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $71.49 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.8993 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners



Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

