Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $342.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.63 and a 200 day moving average of $348.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $292.33 and a twelve month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

