Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.13.

View Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.