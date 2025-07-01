Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.40 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. FMR LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,007,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,049,000 after buying an additional 1,539,889 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,991,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 944.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,537,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,477 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ferguson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.27.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $218.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.51.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.