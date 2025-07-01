Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.69 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,822 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,799,000 after purchasing an additional 646,459 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Corteva by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,641,000 after buying an additional 5,604,838 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Corteva by 2,874.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,648,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,521,000 after acquiring an additional 608,898 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $75.05. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

