Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 256,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 76,454 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $4,322,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth about $1,676,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 119,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

In other Sonos news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 111,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,025.32. Following the purchase, the insider owned 13,193,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,416,695.36. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,284,679 shares of company stock worth $12,699,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SONO opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.07.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

