Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.30 Million Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,531 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.42% of Steelcase worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter worth $2,910,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,802,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,677,000 after acquiring an additional 223,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 17.2% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 158,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 1,468.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $60,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,308.56. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

