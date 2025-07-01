Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of BellRing Brands worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $4,660,000. DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $3,434,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $92,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,722,803.12. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $385,952 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.1%

BRBR stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

