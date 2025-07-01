Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.44 Million Holdings in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. LKQ Corporation has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.98.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

